Georgia's EU Accession Standoff: A Four-Year Suspension

Georgia has suspended its bid to join the European Union for four years. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhize cited 'blackmail and manipulation' from some EU politicians. This follows disputed elections and opposition protests, with EU observers noting irregularities like bribery and violence.

  • Country:
  • Georgia

Georgia has put its European Union membership talks on hold for four years, citing frustrations with 'blackmail and manipulation' from select EU politicians, according to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhize's announcement on Thursday.

The decision follows the reappointment of Kobakhize as prime minister by the ruling Georgian Dream party after a contentious parliamentary election. The election, which some saw as a referendum on EU aspirations, sparked opposition protests, leading to a boycott of parliament over alleged voting irregularities.

European election observers criticized the election's 'divisive' nature, highlighting instances of bribery, double voting, and violence. The EU had previously noted that Georgia's backsliding on democracy had already effectively stalled accession talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

