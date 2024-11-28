Diplomacy Over Tariffs: Mexico's Response to Trump's Threats

In a bid to ease rising trade tensions, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone Thursday, agreeing to maintain positive relations despite recent tariff threats.

The conversation, described as friendly by Sheinbaum, did not center on tariffs but tackled issues of illegal migration and fentanyl trafficking. Initial reports from Trump suggested Sheinbaum had assured U.S. border security, which she later clarified as a call for diplomatic engagement rather than closed borders.

The dialogue comes amidst Mexico's significant efforts to manage migration flows and potential U.S. economic sanctions. Analysts argue Trump's tariff strategy is likely a maneuver ahead of the USMCA review, influencing both regional economic dynamics and diplomatic tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)