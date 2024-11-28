Diplomacy Over Tariffs: Mexico's Response to Trump's Threats
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump have reportedly eased tensions over possible tariffs through a conciliatory phone conversation. While Trump claimed Sheinbaum agreed to stop migration, she clarified that Mexico's policy promotes diplomatic dialogue. Economic experts view Trump's tariff proposal as a negotiation tactic.
In a bid to ease rising trade tensions, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone Thursday, agreeing to maintain positive relations despite recent tariff threats.
The conversation, described as friendly by Sheinbaum, did not center on tariffs but tackled issues of illegal migration and fentanyl trafficking. Initial reports from Trump suggested Sheinbaum had assured U.S. border security, which she later clarified as a call for diplomatic engagement rather than closed borders.
The dialogue comes amidst Mexico's significant efforts to manage migration flows and potential U.S. economic sanctions. Analysts argue Trump's tariff strategy is likely a maneuver ahead of the USMCA review, influencing both regional economic dynamics and diplomatic tactics.
