MNF Demands Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Ethnic Violence Crisis

The Mizo National Front (MNF) has intensified its call for the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, accusing him of mishandling the surging ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives since May last year. The MNF alleges that Singh's leadership has exacerbated the situation, urging immediate intervention.

At a press conference in Aizawl, MNF general secretary V L Krosehnehzova emphasized the need for central intervention, calling for urgent action to protect the democratic rights of Manipur's citizens. He described Singh's continued leadership as "untenable and shameful," highlighting the deepening crisis affecting ethnic Zo people.

In a swift rebuttal, the Manipur government dismissed MNF's interference, labeling the party "anti-national." A statement from Imphal blamed the crisis on illegal immigrants and narco-terrorists, referencing significant drug seizures valued at Rs 60,000 crore since 2017. The statement also highlighted the government's efforts to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

