Explosive Incident Sparks Safety Concerns in Delhi's Prashant Vihar
A blast in Delhi's Prashant Vihar raises concerns about safety, prompting sharp critiques from politicians about law and order in the city. With suspected terrorist activities and ongoing investigations, the incident highlights growing fears of crime in the capital.
An explosion in Delhi's Prashant Vihar has reignited concerns about safety, leading Congress MP Pramod Tiwari to criticize the current state of law and order.
Tiwari noted, "In recent days, gang wars and murders have become alarmingly normal in Delhi, turning the city into a crime capital."
This incident marks the second blast in Prashant Vihar, following one near a CRPF school in October.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi compared the capital's crime situation to 1990s Mumbai and criticized BJP's central government for failing in law enforcement.
The incident also drew criticism from Atishi towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of neglecting the safety of Delhi residents.
Delhi Police reported minor injuries from the explosion and have launched investigations, deploying specialized units and the National Security Guard's bomb disposal team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
