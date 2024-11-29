Left Menu

Heartbreak in Tbilisi: Georgia's EU Bid Halt Sparks Mass Protests

The Georgian government's decision to delay EU accession talks until 2028 has sparked widespread protests. The move, contradicted by previous policies and popular opinion, led to clashes with police and the arrest of 43 demonstrators. Relations with the EU have been strained over recent laws perceived as pro-Russian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:57 IST
Heartbreak in Tbilisi: Georgia's EU Bid Halt Sparks Mass Protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

In a move that's stirred significant public unrest, the Georgian government announced its decision to delay EU accession talks until 2028. This announcement has been met with widespread disappointment, as highlighted by the European Union's ambassador to Georgia, who described the decision as "heartbreaking."

The response from the Georgian populace was immediate, with thousands gathering outside the parliament building in protest. The clashes turned violent, leading to the arrest of 43 demonstrators and injuries to 32 police officers, as reported by Georgia's interior ministry.

Relations between Tbilisi and Brussels have soured of late over allegations of Georgia's pro-Russian policies and recent controversial laws. Despite this, public opinion still heavily favors EU membership, a goal enshrined in the nation's constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024