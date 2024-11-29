Heartbreak in Tbilisi: Georgia's EU Bid Halt Sparks Mass Protests

In a move that's stirred significant public unrest, the Georgian government announced its decision to delay EU accession talks until 2028. This announcement has been met with widespread disappointment, as highlighted by the European Union's ambassador to Georgia, who described the decision as "heartbreaking."

The response from the Georgian populace was immediate, with thousands gathering outside the parliament building in protest. The clashes turned violent, leading to the arrest of 43 demonstrators and injuries to 32 police officers, as reported by Georgia's interior ministry.

Relations between Tbilisi and Brussels have soured of late over allegations of Georgia's pro-Russian policies and recent controversial laws. Despite this, public opinion still heavily favors EU membership, a goal enshrined in the nation's constitution.

