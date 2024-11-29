No Immediate Plans for Karnataka Cabinet Expansion, Says Deputy CM

In a recent announcement, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed that there are no immediate plans for expanding the state cabinet. Speaking to reporters, he dismissed any ongoing discussions about filling the lone vacant ministerial position.

Shivakumar's statement comes amidst growing speculation about possible cabinet reshuffling, but the Deputy Chief Minister was unequivocal in stating, "The situation for cabinet expansion has not come." This comment effectively quashed any rumors regarding impending changes within the state's ministerial ranks.

He further mentioned that the matter was not discussed with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. The current structure of the Siddaramaiah-led government comprises 34 ministers, including both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, alongside 32 others.

(With inputs from agencies.)