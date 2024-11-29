Left Menu

No Immediate Plans for Karnataka Cabinet Expansion, Says Deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated there are no immediate discussions for cabinet expansion, affirming that no plans exist to fill the sole vacant position. He clarified this issue has not been broached with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, maintaining the current cabinet structure of 34 ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:12 IST
No Immediate Plans for Karnataka Cabinet Expansion, Says Deputy CM
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar confirmed that there are no immediate plans for expanding the state cabinet. Speaking to reporters, he dismissed any ongoing discussions about filling the lone vacant ministerial position.

Shivakumar's statement comes amidst growing speculation about possible cabinet reshuffling, but the Deputy Chief Minister was unequivocal in stating, "The situation for cabinet expansion has not come." This comment effectively quashed any rumors regarding impending changes within the state's ministerial ranks.

He further mentioned that the matter was not discussed with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. The current structure of the Siddaramaiah-led government comprises 34 ministers, including both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, alongside 32 others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024