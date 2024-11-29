Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Triumph Celebrated in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary and newly elected MP from Wayanad, will hold a public meeting with Rahul Gandhi. This marks her first visit post-election victory, where she secured a massive win in the bypolls. The meeting will occur in Kozhikode district on November 30.

Wayanad | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:22 IST
In a significant political development, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who recently took oath as the Member of Parliament for Wayanad, is set to visit the constituency for the first time following her electoral victory.

Priyanka, who claimed a substantial win in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, surpassing her brother Rahul Gandhi's previous lead, will be accompanied by him for a joint public appearance. This event is scheduled for November 30 at Mukkam in the Thiruvambadi assembly segment of Kozhikode district.

Post this meeting, Priyanka will be greeted by receptions across various locations, including Karulai, Wandoor, and Edavanna on the same afternoon. The Wayanad constituency encompasses seven assembly segments spread across multiple districts, highlighting its political significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

