MI6 Chief Warns of Russia's Reckless Sabotage in Europe
MI6 Chief Richard Moore has warned of Russia's dangerous sabotage activities targeting Ukraine's Western allies. Collaborating with France, his agency is working to prevent further escalation. Moore cautions that Russian victory in Ukraine could jeopardize trans-Atlantic security, urging sustained support for Kyiv.
Richard Moore, head of Britain's MI6, has issued a stark warning about Russia's 'staggeringly reckless' acts of sabotage aimed at Ukraine's Western allies. Speaking in France alongside DGSE chief Nicolas Lerner, Moore highlighted the potential threats to European and American security if these activities are unchecked.
Moore disclosed collaborative efforts between British and French intelligence to mitigate risks and prevent escalations, particularly against Russian aggression under President Vladimir Putin. Highlighting failed Russian plots in Europe, Moore underscored the importance of disrupting disinformation campaigns, sabotage, and arson attempts attributed to Moscow.
In a pointed message to allies, Moore emphasized the critical nature of supporting Ukraine, warning that Russia's victory could embolden countries like China, Iran, and North Korea. He reaffirmed strong US-UK intelligence ties, crucial for maintaining global security in collaboration with France and other allies.
