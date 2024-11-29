Karnataka Congress Unites for 'Siddaramaiah Swabhimaani Janandolana Samavesha'

A significant political gathering titled 'Siddaramaiah Swabhimaani Janandolana Samavesha' is set to take place in Hassan on December 5. The event is co-organized by the Karnataka Congress alongside a federation of oppressed communities, specifically in support of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is embroiled in allegations related to the MUDA scam.

The convention seeks to bolster Siddaramaiah's standing among his AHINDA support base, while also countering narratives that tarnish his long-standing reputation for integrity in politics. Notably, it serves to address internal tensions within Congress, drawing parallels to the impactful 'Siddaramotsava' which was a precursor to the party's 2023 electoral success.

With participation from top Congress leaders and a strong emphasis on solidarity, the event underscores unity between the party and allied organizations. This collaboration aims to project strength and cohesion, especially amid ongoing opposition pressures and internal dissent within the Congress ranks.

