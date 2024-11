World News Highlights: From NATO Membership to Syrian Rebel Advances

Ukraine is intensifying its aspiration to join NATO, with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha seeking a membership invitation during the upcoming Brussels meeting amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

In Georgia, tensions escalated as pro-EU protesters clashed with police using water cannons and tear gas, following a decision to freeze EU accession talks until 2028.

Israel's military actions in Gaza resulted in the death of at least 40 Palestinians, as Egypt prepares to facilitate ceasefire discussions, and Hamas representatives head to Cairo for negotiations.

