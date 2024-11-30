Scindia Criticizes Opposition Over EVM Allegations Amidst Political Turmoil

In a fiery exchange, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned opposition parties for their persistent questioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Scindia criticized the opposition, stating their habit of deflecting blame reflects an unwillingness to confront their own electoral shortcomings.

The minister's remarks surfaced amid controversy sparked by Congress leader Bhai Jagtap's inflammatory comments about the Election Commission of India (ECI). Following derogatory remarks likening the ECI's conduct to 'sycophancy', Jagtap reiterated his stance, declining to apologize and urging the ECI to uphold its democratic role.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole further fueled the debate, accusing the ECI of data manipulation during recent elections. Patole's charges, highlighting a suspicious increase in voter turnout post-official hours, have intensified scrutiny over EVM-related processes, sparking calls for enhanced electoral transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)