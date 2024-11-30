Left Menu

A Ripple of Resistance: Protest Against EVM Misuse in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar alleged the misuse of power and money in Maharashtra's Assembly elections, emphasizing public unrest. The protest led by Dr. Baba Adhav, supported by opposition parties, challenges the electoral integrity. Pawar advocates for mass action to protect parliamentary democracy, fearing its potential destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday denounced the alleged misuse of power and financial resources to control election processes, a phenomenon he says was unprecedented at both state and national levels but evident in Maharashtra.

During his visit to senior activist Dr. Baba Adhav—who is staging a protest against the alleged 'misuse of EVMs'—Pawar lent his support to the cause. Adhav, in his 90s, initiated his three-day protest at Phule Wada, the residence of social reformer Jyotiba Phule, in response to the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Pawar's statements reflect a growing concern among the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies—Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP)—who claim election malpractices enabled a landslide victory for the Mahayuti coalition. The former Union minister underscores a looming threat to parliamentary democracy, advocating for collective action to address the alleged manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

