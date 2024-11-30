A Ripple of Resistance: Protest Against EVM Misuse in Maharashtra

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday denounced the alleged misuse of power and financial resources to control election processes, a phenomenon he says was unprecedented at both state and national levels but evident in Maharashtra.

During his visit to senior activist Dr. Baba Adhav—who is staging a protest against the alleged 'misuse of EVMs'—Pawar lent his support to the cause. Adhav, in his 90s, initiated his three-day protest at Phule Wada, the residence of social reformer Jyotiba Phule, in response to the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Pawar's statements reflect a growing concern among the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies—Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP)—who claim election malpractices enabled a landslide victory for the Mahayuti coalition. The former Union minister underscores a looming threat to parliamentary democracy, advocating for collective action to address the alleged manipulation.

