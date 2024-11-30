Mayawati Urges Focus on Pressing Issues Over Partisan Clashes in Parliament
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati calls upon the government and opposition to prioritize national issues in Parliament's Winter Session, instead of partisanship. Addressing BSP leaders, she emphasized political empowerment for Dalit communities and criticized the ruling BJP for neglecting key issues such as unemployment and poverty.
In a strong statement, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati urged the Centre and Opposition to prioritize pressing national issues during Parliament's Winter Session. She emphasized the need for cooperation between parties to address problems like unemployment and poverty, rather than engaging in partisan clashes.
Mayawati's appeal comes amid controversies surrounding the Adani Group allegations and the Sambhal mosque survey dispute that disrupted Parliamentary proceedings. She called upon both Government and Opposition to demonstrate seriousness in addressing the nation's challenges.
Addressing party meetings, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister stressed the importance of political empowerment for Dalit communities and criticized the current government for prioritizing divisive and religious agendas over economic and educational responsibilities. She reiterated the party's commitment to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision and announced plans for commemorative programs on his legacy.
