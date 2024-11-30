Left Menu

Mayawati Urges Focus on Pressing Issues Over Partisan Clashes in Parliament

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati calls upon the government and opposition to prioritize national issues in Parliament's Winter Session, instead of partisanship. Addressing BSP leaders, she emphasized political empowerment for Dalit communities and criticized the ruling BJP for neglecting key issues such as unemployment and poverty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:26 IST
Mayawati Urges Focus on Pressing Issues Over Partisan Clashes in Parliament
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati urged the Centre and Opposition to prioritize pressing national issues during Parliament's Winter Session. She emphasized the need for cooperation between parties to address problems like unemployment and poverty, rather than engaging in partisan clashes.

Mayawati's appeal comes amid controversies surrounding the Adani Group allegations and the Sambhal mosque survey dispute that disrupted Parliamentary proceedings. She called upon both Government and Opposition to demonstrate seriousness in addressing the nation's challenges.

Addressing party meetings, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister stressed the importance of political empowerment for Dalit communities and criticized the current government for prioritizing divisive and religious agendas over economic and educational responsibilities. She reiterated the party's commitment to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision and announced plans for commemorative programs on his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024