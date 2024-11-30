Left Menu

Karnataka Congress Leader Expelled Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

B Gurappa Naidu, a Karnataka Congress leader, has been expelled from the party following charges of sexual harassment. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) announced the decision after an FIR outlined allegations, including criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

B Gurappa Naidu, a leader within the Karnataka Congress, has been expelled from the party following allegations of sexual harassment. This action marks a significant move by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) as it seeks to maintain its integrity.

K Rahaman Khan, Chairman of the KPCC disciplinary action committee, announced Naidu's expulsion through a public release. The decision stems from a complaint filed by a 38-year-old woman, who accused Naidu of multiple offenses, including sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

The police registered an FIR on November 26, charging Naidu under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, which also include crimes directed at insulting the modesty of a woman. This development raises concerns about the conduct and accountability of political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

