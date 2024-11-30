Sambhal Unrest: SP Leaders Condemn House Arrests Amid Tensions Over Mosque Survey
The Samajwadi Party accused the BJP government of undermining democracy after SP President Shyam Lal Pal was placed under house arrest during unrest in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Court-ordered mosque survey led to violence causing four deaths. Security remains tight as SP and BJP clash over recent events.
Amid escalating tensions in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party President Shyam Lal Pal was placed under house arrest, sparking a political outcry from the SP. The party's official handle on X criticized the UP Police and the state government, accusing them of undermining the Constitution and democracy.
SP Lok Sabha MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq announced plans to strategize with SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav should police obstruct their visit to the violence-stricken district. SP leader Harendra Malik was previously halted by police, highlighting distrust towards the government's handling of Sambhal's unrest.
The district's tensions follow a local court's mosque survey order, linked to claims that the Jama Masjid site was once a Harihar temple. The situation remains volatile as Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP's restriction efforts and demands accountability amid ongoing security deployments in Sambhal.
