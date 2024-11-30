BJP Accuses AAP MLA of Extortion in Alleged Gangster Ties
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused AAP MLA Naresh Balyan of extortion in collaboration with a gangster. Bhatia highlighted an audio clip as evidence and criticized AAP, stateing that gangsters openly support them. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal had previously criticized the government's handling of Delhi's crime situation.
In a contentious turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia has levied serious accusations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Bhatia claimed that Balyan is embroiled in a money extortion racket allegedly involving a gangster, casting a shadow over the integrity of AAP.
Bhatia alleged that under the authorization of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP MLA has been orchestrating extortion strategies, thereby betraying the very oath of the Constitution. The BJP underscored an audio clip where Balyan purportedly discusses extorting money from a builder, exemplifying a breach of public trust.
The accusations arrive amid a backdrop of AAP's criticism of the central government's management of crime in the capital, drawing parallels to Mumbai's notorious underworld era of the 1990s. Kejriwal has openly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for escalating criminal activities in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
