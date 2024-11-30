Left Menu

BJP Accuses AAP MLA of Extortion in Alleged Gangster Ties

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused AAP MLA Naresh Balyan of extortion in collaboration with a gangster. Bhatia highlighted an audio clip as evidence and criticized AAP, stateing that gangsters openly support them. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal had previously criticized the government's handling of Delhi's crime situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:48 IST
BJP Accuses AAP MLA of Extortion in Alleged Gangster Ties
BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious turn of events, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia has levied serious accusations against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Bhatia claimed that Balyan is embroiled in a money extortion racket allegedly involving a gangster, casting a shadow over the integrity of AAP.

Bhatia alleged that under the authorization of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP MLA has been orchestrating extortion strategies, thereby betraying the very oath of the Constitution. The BJP underscored an audio clip where Balyan purportedly discusses extorting money from a builder, exemplifying a breach of public trust.

The accusations arrive amid a backdrop of AAP's criticism of the central government's management of crime in the capital, drawing parallels to Mumbai's notorious underworld era of the 1990s. Kejriwal has openly criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for escalating criminal activities in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024