Rahul Gandhi Urges Support for Wayanad Landslide Victims

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alongside his sister Priyanka Gandhi, addressed a gathering in Kerala urging their party and UDF to compel the state government to assist Wayanad landslide victims.

During a public meeting at Mukkam, Rahul paid homage to the landslide victims and emphasized the party's commitment to supporting those affected. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged discrimination against Wayanad residents.

Accusations were made against PM Modi for his purported preferential treatment towards industrialist Gautam Adani, contrasting it with neglect towards Wayanad. Priyanka Gandhi, who recently won the Wayanad bypoll, expressed her dedication to contributing positively to the region's future.

