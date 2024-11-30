Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Urges Support for Wayanad Landslide Victims

Rahul Gandhi urges Congress and UDF to press Kerala's government to support Wayanad landslide victims. Accuses PM Modi of discrimination and unequal treatment. Priyanka Gandhi expresses commitment to aiding Wayanad's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alongside his sister Priyanka Gandhi, addressed a gathering in Kerala urging their party and UDF to compel the state government to assist Wayanad landslide victims.

During a public meeting at Mukkam, Rahul paid homage to the landslide victims and emphasized the party's commitment to supporting those affected. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged discrimination against Wayanad residents.

Accusations were made against PM Modi for his purported preferential treatment towards industrialist Gautam Adani, contrasting it with neglect towards Wayanad. Priyanka Gandhi, who recently won the Wayanad bypoll, expressed her dedication to contributing positively to the region's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

