Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Victory Rally: A New Voice for Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress MP from Wayanad, launched a strong verbal attack on the BJP during her two-day visit to Kerala, accusing them of disregarding democratic norms, even in political contests.

Comparing the BJP's approach to the landslides that devastated Wayanad, she stated that the party's conduct is erratic, offers no explanations, and follows no democratic principles that are typically respected in political battles.

Addressing a joint public meeting with her brother Rahul Gandhi, she assured the locals that she would represent their voice in Parliament, highlighting their problems and advocating for their beliefs and aspirations.

