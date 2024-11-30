Left Menu

Iceland's Snap Election: A Quest for Change Amid Economic Struggles

Iceland conducted a snap election amid a snowstorm, which could delay the voting result. The cost of living crisis and economic slowdown have caused discontent, prompting voters to consider new leadership. Opinion polls suggest the ruling coalition might be unseated, with the pro-EU Social Democrats gaining traction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:17 IST
Iceland's Snap Election: A Quest for Change Amid Economic Struggles

Icelanders headed to the polls on Saturday for a snap election, braving a snowstorm that could delay vote counting. The election comes as the nation grapples with a worsening cost of living crisis, prompting calls for a change in leadership.

Political stability, enjoyed since 2017, hangs in the balance as opinion polls indicate the ruling coalition's potential defeat. The coalition of the Left-Green Movement, Independence Party, and Progressive Party faces growing discontent over the economy and government performance.

Katrin Jakobsdottir's coalition struggles with public dissatisfaction, spurred by rising living costs and immigration-related pressures. The cost of living crisis has sparked debate on EU membership, with the Social Democrats poised to capitalize on voter frustration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024