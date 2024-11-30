Iceland's Snap Election: A Quest for Change Amid Economic Struggles

Icelanders headed to the polls on Saturday for a snap election, braving a snowstorm that could delay vote counting. The election comes as the nation grapples with a worsening cost of living crisis, prompting calls for a change in leadership.

Political stability, enjoyed since 2017, hangs in the balance as opinion polls indicate the ruling coalition's potential defeat. The coalition of the Left-Green Movement, Independence Party, and Progressive Party faces growing discontent over the economy and government performance.

Katrin Jakobsdottir's coalition struggles with public dissatisfaction, spurred by rising living costs and immigration-related pressures. The cost of living crisis has sparked debate on EU membership, with the Social Democrats poised to capitalize on voter frustration.

