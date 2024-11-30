Ireland's Election Showdown: A Battle for Coalition
Vote counting has begun in Ireland's national election, highlighting a close contest among the three largest political parties: Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, and Sinn Fein. The exit poll shows a near tie, indicating potentially extended negotiations to form a coalition government amid pressing issues like the housing crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:11 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Vote counting commenced on Saturday morning in Ireland's national election following an exit poll indicating a tightly contested race among the country's major political parties.
With ballot boxes opened at 9 a.m., long hours of tallying are underway. If the exit poll holds true, it could lead to protracted coalition negotiations among Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, Sinn Fein, and smaller parties.
Polling data reveals a near-even split with Fine Gael at 21%, Sinn Fein at 21.1%, and Fianna Fail at 19.5%. This aligns with the public's focus on crucial issues like the housing crisis and immigration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ireland
- election
- Fine Gael
- Fianna Fail
- Sinn Fein
- coalition
- politics
- housing crisis
- vote count
- ballot
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Landslide Victory for Sri Lanka's Leftist Coalition: Dissanayake's NPP Triumphs
LA 2028 Games: Above Politics, United in Red, White, and Blue
NPP's Historic Victory: A New Era in Sri Lankan Politics
NPP's Landslide Victory: A New Dawn in Sri Lankan Politics
BJP Slams JMM-Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' in Jharkhand