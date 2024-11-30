Ireland's Election Showdown: A Battle for Coalition

Vote counting commenced on Saturday morning in Ireland's national election following an exit poll indicating a tightly contested race among the country's major political parties.

With ballot boxes opened at 9 a.m., long hours of tallying are underway. If the exit poll holds true, it could lead to protracted coalition negotiations among Fine Gael, Fianna Fail, Sinn Fein, and smaller parties.

Polling data reveals a near-even split with Fine Gael at 21%, Sinn Fein at 21.1%, and Fianna Fail at 19.5%. This aligns with the public's focus on crucial issues like the housing crisis and immigration.

