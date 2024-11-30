Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Sambhal Amid SP Delegation Ban

Authorities have temporarily barred all visits to violence-hit Sambhal amid tensions following a court-ordered mosque survey. The Samajwadi Party seeks cooperation and investigation into the incident that resulted in four deaths. Controversy brews over alleged bias and restrictions, prompting political demands and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:17 IST
Tensions Escalate in Sambhal Amid SP Delegation Ban
Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a surge in violence in Sambhal, authorities have imposed restrictions on visits to the area. Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh announced on Saturday that no delegations are permitted until stability returns. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in the region.

Commissioner Singh urged the Samajwadi Party to cooperate and delay their planned visit, highlighting ongoing investigations and arrests made so far. With 30 individuals detained, authorities aim to collect further evidence and ensure order before allowing any further visits.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leaders are coordinating with their chief, Akhilesh Yadav, to determine a new date for their visit. Opposition figures demand a substantial government compensation for victims and an impartial investigation. The party has criticized the UP Police's actions, alleging bias and excessive force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024