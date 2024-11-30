Tensions Escalate in Sambhal Amid SP Delegation Ban
Authorities have temporarily barred all visits to violence-hit Sambhal amid tensions following a court-ordered mosque survey. The Samajwadi Party seeks cooperation and investigation into the incident that resulted in four deaths. Controversy brews over alleged bias and restrictions, prompting political demands and criticism.
Following a surge in violence in Sambhal, authorities have imposed restrictions on visits to the area. Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh announced on Saturday that no delegations are permitted until stability returns. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in the region.
Commissioner Singh urged the Samajwadi Party to cooperate and delay their planned visit, highlighting ongoing investigations and arrests made so far. With 30 individuals detained, authorities aim to collect further evidence and ensure order before allowing any further visits.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leaders are coordinating with their chief, Akhilesh Yadav, to determine a new date for their visit. Opposition figures demand a substantial government compensation for victims and an impartial investigation. The party has criticized the UP Police's actions, alleging bias and excessive force.
