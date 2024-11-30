Left Menu

Veteran Leader Condemns Attacks on Hindu Temples in Bangladesh

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh condemned the attacks on Hindu temples and leaders in Bangladesh. He urged the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to act immediately. The unrest followed Sheikh Hasina's resignation, straining India-Bangladesh relations, with India expressing serious concern over minority safety in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:25 IST
Veteran Leader Condemns Attacks on Hindu Temples in Bangladesh
Karan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Karan Singh, a veteran Congress leader, has strongly criticized the recent violence targeting Hindu temples and community leaders in Bangladesh. He called on the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to take urgent measures to end the violence and assure the Hindu community of their protection.

The situation escalated after three temples in Chattogram were allegedly vandalized, leading to widespread protests and violence in the region. These incidents have further strained India-Bangladesh relations, especially following the takeover by Yunus after Sheikh Hasina's resignation amid student protests.

India remains deeply concerned about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, with leaders urging the interim government to uphold its responsibility of securing the lives and rights of all citizens. Singh's call for immediate action reflects the broader worries within the global Hindu community about rising ethnoreligious tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024