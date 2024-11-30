Veteran Leader Condemns Attacks on Hindu Temples in Bangladesh

Karan Singh, a veteran Congress leader, has strongly criticized the recent violence targeting Hindu temples and community leaders in Bangladesh. He called on the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to take urgent measures to end the violence and assure the Hindu community of their protection.

The situation escalated after three temples in Chattogram were allegedly vandalized, leading to widespread protests and violence in the region. These incidents have further strained India-Bangladesh relations, especially following the takeover by Yunus after Sheikh Hasina's resignation amid student protests.

India remains deeply concerned about the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, with leaders urging the interim government to uphold its responsibility of securing the lives and rights of all citizens. Singh's call for immediate action reflects the broader worries within the global Hindu community about rising ethnoreligious tensions.

