Dhaka Court Orders Seizure of Apartment Belonging to Sheikh Hasina's Daughter

A court in Dhaka has ordered the seizure of an apartment owned by Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The decision follows an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigation into allegations of illicit wealth accumulation against her. The court previously froze bank accounts linked to Putul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A Dhaka court on Tuesday issued a directive to seize an apartment owned by Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The apartment, located in Gulshan, was ordered for seizure following a report from the Prothom Alo newspaper.

The report detailed that the order came after a hearing on a petition filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Md Monirul Islam. The ACC is currently investigating Putul for alleged illegal wealth accumulation.

The court found the seizure necessary to prevent the potential sale or transfer of the asset. Previously, the court took similar actions by freezing Tk 483.5 million across 14 bank accounts held by the Suchona Foundation, which was established by Putul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

