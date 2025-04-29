Dhaka Court Orders Seizure of Apartment Belonging to Sheikh Hasina's Daughter
A court in Dhaka has ordered the seizure of an apartment owned by Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The decision follows an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigation into allegations of illicit wealth accumulation against her. The court previously froze bank accounts linked to Putul.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
A Dhaka court on Tuesday issued a directive to seize an apartment owned by Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The apartment, located in Gulshan, was ordered for seizure following a report from the Prothom Alo newspaper.
The report detailed that the order came after a hearing on a petition filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy director Md Monirul Islam. The ACC is currently investigating Putul for alleged illegal wealth accumulation.
The court found the seizure necessary to prevent the potential sale or transfer of the asset. Previously, the court took similar actions by freezing Tk 483.5 million across 14 bank accounts held by the Suchona Foundation, which was established by Putul.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Cracks Inter-State Drug Racket: Key Arrests and Cannabis Seizure
Smuggling Scheme Foiled: Cocaine Seizure at Mumbai Airport
Political Tensions Rise Amid Seizure of Congress Assets
Congress to Stage Nationwide Protests Against 'Draconian' Seizure
Kremlin's Tight Grip: U.S. Food Firm's Seizure and the Strategic Repercussions