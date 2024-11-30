Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Over Bias Towards Adani and Wayanad Neglect
Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favoritism towards industrialist Gautam Adani and neglecting the victims of the Wayanad landslides. Speaking at a public meeting with his sister Priyanka Gandhi, he criticized Modi for biased treatment and called for support for Wayanad victims from the Kerala government.
In a fiery public address at Mukkam, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, launched a sharp critique on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged partiality towards industrial magnate Gautam Adani and his neglect of Wayanad landslide victims.
Gandhi, who appeared alongside his sister Priyanka Gandhi for her first visit to the Wayanad constituency following her significant electoral win, accused Modi of unfairly prioritizing Adani despite his indictment in the US, and disregarding local victims' needs.
He emphasized that the Congress and UDF remain committed to pressing the Kerala government to aid those affected by the landslides, highlighting the importance of equitable treatment as enshrined in the Constitution.
