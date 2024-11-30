Congress Alleges Electoral Irregularities: Eyes on Election Commission

The Congress Working Committee has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India, accusing it of indulging in partisan activities. Senior leader Harish Rawat remarked that the Commission, once a cornerstone of democratic processes, is now under intense scrutiny. Addressing the media, Rawat noted that Congress's recent electoral losses were not solely attributable to internal flaws, but were also influenced by an 'invisible power' allegedly skewing election results.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledged the need for internal reforms but stressed that the integrity of electoral processes is at stake. The seemingly implausible event of 70 lakh votes being cast within an hour was cited as evidence of malpractice. These concerns have resonated beyond the party, with the general populace also demanding transparency. On Friday, Congress declared its intention to initiate a national movement aimed at rectifying these alleged electoral discrepancies.

The Congress, along with its allies, suffered significant defeats in recent elections. In Maharashtra, the Congress-led alliance secured a mere 16 seats, while its competitors, under the BJP-led Mahayuti, clinched a decisive victory with 132 seats. Additionally, Congress accused election malpractice in Haryana, where it garnered only 37 seats against BJP's 48 in a 90-member assembly. Concerns regarding the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were also raised, complicating the narrative surrounding electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)