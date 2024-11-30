Congress Alleges Electoral Irregularities: Eyes on Election Commission
The Congress Working Committee accuses the Election Commission of India of biased conduct, citing influence by an 'invisible power.' Allegations arise after the party's poor performance in Maharashtra and Haryana elections. A national movement is planned to address compromised election integrity concerns.
- Country:
- India
The Congress Working Committee has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India, accusing it of indulging in partisan activities. Senior leader Harish Rawat remarked that the Commission, once a cornerstone of democratic processes, is now under intense scrutiny. Addressing the media, Rawat noted that Congress's recent electoral losses were not solely attributable to internal flaws, but were also influenced by an 'invisible power' allegedly skewing election results.
Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge acknowledged the need for internal reforms but stressed that the integrity of electoral processes is at stake. The seemingly implausible event of 70 lakh votes being cast within an hour was cited as evidence of malpractice. These concerns have resonated beyond the party, with the general populace also demanding transparency. On Friday, Congress declared its intention to initiate a national movement aimed at rectifying these alleged electoral discrepancies.
The Congress, along with its allies, suffered significant defeats in recent elections. In Maharashtra, the Congress-led alliance secured a mere 16 seats, while its competitors, under the BJP-led Mahayuti, clinched a decisive victory with 132 seats. Additionally, Congress accused election malpractice in Haryana, where it garnered only 37 seats against BJP's 48 in a 90-member assembly. Concerns regarding the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were also raised, complicating the narrative surrounding electoral integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi tried to launch her son 20 times; her “Rahul plane” will crash for the 21st time in Maharashtra elections: Amit Shah.
Nadda Criticizes Rahul Gandhi on Reservation Stance Amid Maharashtra Elections
Cracking Down: Police Seize Illegal Firearms and Liquor Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Congress Expels Rebel Leaders Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Controversy Unfolds Over Selective Bag Checks in Maharashtra Elections