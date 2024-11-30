Security Breach During Kejriwal's Padyatra Raises Alarm in Delhi
A security incident occurred during Arvind Kejriwal's padyatra in Delhi's Malviya Nagar when a man splashed liquid on him. The suspect, a local resident, was swiftly detained by police. AAP criticized the BJP-led central government for the breakdown of law and order in the capital.
A man was detained Saturday for allegedly splashing liquid on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal during a 'padyatra' in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, causing a security scare, authorities said.
AAP condemned the incident, questioning the safety of even former chief ministers in the national capital. The accused was apprehended after approaching Kejriwal behind a security cordon during his interaction with the crowd.
Kejriwal and his security team were later seen wiping their faces. The BJP-led central government came under fire from AAP, which blamed them for failing to maintain law and order in Delhi ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
