Iceland's Political Tide: A Nation's Search for Stability Amid Crisis

Icelanders are heading to the polls in a snap election as Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson's coalition collapses under economic and political strains. Discontent over immigration, energy policies, and economic challenges prompted the move, marking the sixth election since the 2008 financial crisis reshaped Iceland's political scene.

Opinion polls suggest another possible shift, with declining support for the ruling parties. Benediktsson, appointed PM in April, struggled with an unlikely coalition comprising the conservative Independence Party, the centrist Progressive Party, and the Left-Green Movement. Heavy snow threatens to impede voter turnout and delay ballot counting.

Key issues include high inflation, immigration, and housing shortages, as the nation grapples with post-crisis instability and socio-economic pressures. The volcanic activity in the southwest exacerbates housing challenges, posing further obstacles for young Icelanders and those displaced by eruptions.

