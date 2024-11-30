Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Leadership: A Coalition Power Play

Following a significant victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP coalition, known as the Mahayuti, is preparing to form the government. Although the BJP is expected to lead with 132 seats won, suspense surrounds the appointment of the new chief minister.

The political landscape in Maharashtra is poised for a shift as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured 132 seats in the recent assembly elections, readies to take the helm. The Mahayuti coalition, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, is the dominant force.

Ajit Pawar, during a visit to meet social activist Dr. Baba Adhav, confirmed the new government structure of a BJP chief minister alongside two deputy chief ministers from the coalition. While the exact leadership decision has yet to be disclosed, December 5 has been tentatively set for the oath-taking ceremony, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend.

BJP sources suggest Devendra Fadnavis is the likely candidate for the chief minister position, as he has held the role twice previously. The announcement is anticipated soon, as Mahayuti activists and supporters await the official declaration of Maharashtra's new leadership.

