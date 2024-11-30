Security Scare: Attempted Attack on Arvind Kejriwal with Spirit
During a 'padyatra' in South Delhi, a man splashed liquid alleged to be spirit on Arvind Kejriwal. AAP claims it was an assassination attempt, while police said it was water. AAP accused BJP, citing a series of attacks, with BJP refuting claims and questioning incident motives.
- Country:
- India
A security alarm was raised during Arvind Kejriwal's 'padyatra' in South Delhi as he was splashed with a liquid reportedly identified as spirit. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) described the act as an attempt to set the Delhi Chief Minister on fire, sparking a political tussle.
The Delhi Police, however, reported that the substance was water and noted the public event was conducted without official permission. While AAP accused a BJP worker of orchestrating the attack, the BJP rejected these claims, stating that the incident seemed an attempt by a 'demoralized' Kejriwal to gather public sympathy.
Amidst accusations and counteraccusations, the alleged attacker, Ashok Jha, reportedly confessed his frustration over not being paid by his employer, fueling his actions. The incident has heightened political tensions and raised serious questions about security measures and political accountability in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
