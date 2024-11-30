TMC Protests Central Delay on Aparajita Bill for Women's Safety

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has organized protests across West Bengal, notably in North Kolkata, criticizing the central government's delay in ratifying the Aparajita Women and Child Bill, originally passed by the state assembly in September. TMC leader Shashi Panja voiced deep frustration, emphasizing the bill's crucial role in enhancing protection for women and children.

The Aparajita Bill, passed in response to the shocking rape and murder of a trainee doctor in August, proposes severe penalties for rape, including the death penalty or life imprisonment. After being cleared by the state assembly, the bill was stalled when West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose referred it to President Droupadi Murmi, citing procedural shortcomings.

Amidst intense political discourse and demands for faster action, the Raj Bhavan expressed dissatisfaction over alleged procedural oversights by the assembly. The Governor admonished the government's approach, urging adherence to legal protocols. Meanwhile, TMC leaders maintain it's imperative for the state to expedite justice and not delay essential protections for vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)