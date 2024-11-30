Left Menu

TMC Protests Against Central Government's Delay on Aparajita Bill

The Trinamool Congress claims the central government is delaying the approval of the Aparajita Women and Child Bill, which enhances penalties for rape in West Bengal. TMC leaders vow protests, asserting that the bill is crucial for protecting women and children following a recent tragic crime case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:21 IST
West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke towards the central government, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused it of delaying the approval of the Aparajita Women and Child Bill, 2024. TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya led a Mahila Morcha rally in South Kolkata, voicing dissatisfaction over the pending presidential signature required to enact the bill.

TMC leader Shashi Panja echoed similar sentiments, directing questions at the central government about why the bill, which aims to enhance penalties against rapists, remains stalled. Panja pointed out the urgency of transforming the bill into law for the protection of women and children, stressing the need for swift legislative action.

This delay, according to TMC officials, stems from procedural issues faced after the West Bengal Governor forwarded the bill to the President. The bill was originally passed by the West Bengal Assembly following a brutal crime, seeking to enforce harsher punishments for offenders. Despite the hurdles, TMC insists such protections cannot be postponed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

