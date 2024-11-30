TMC Protests Against Central Government's Delay on Aparajita Bill

In a sharp rebuke towards the central government, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused it of delaying the approval of the Aparajita Women and Child Bill, 2024. TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya led a Mahila Morcha rally in South Kolkata, voicing dissatisfaction over the pending presidential signature required to enact the bill.

TMC leader Shashi Panja echoed similar sentiments, directing questions at the central government about why the bill, which aims to enhance penalties against rapists, remains stalled. Panja pointed out the urgency of transforming the bill into law for the protection of women and children, stressing the need for swift legislative action.

This delay, according to TMC officials, stems from procedural issues faced after the West Bengal Governor forwarded the bill to the President. The bill was originally passed by the West Bengal Assembly following a brutal crime, seeking to enforce harsher punishments for offenders. Despite the hurdles, TMC insists such protections cannot be postponed.

(With inputs from agencies.)