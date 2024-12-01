Desperate Plea for Freedom: Israeli-American Hostage's Heartfelt Appeal

On Saturday, Palestinian militant group Hamas released a video featuring Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American hostage, pleading for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to facilitate his release. The video, lasting over three minutes, shows Alexander visibly distressed and addressing his family, Israeli leaders, and Trump.

Edan's mother, Yael, spoke at a rally in Tel Aviv, describing the mixture of hope and despair brought by the video. She called for swift action from Israeli officials to negotiate with Hamas and secure the hostages' release, emphasizing the emotional toll on their families.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeled the video as cruel psychological warfare. Efforts are underway to negotiate a ceasefire and secure the hostages' release, with Hamas leaders heading to Cairo for talks. Meanwhile, families and international leaders are urged to intensify efforts for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)