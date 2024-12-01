Trump Nominates Charles Kushner as US Ambassador to France

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Charles Kushner as the United States Ambassador to France. Kushner, a prominent New York real estate developer, is the father of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, who played a significant role in the previous administration.

In his announcement, Trump highlighted Kushner's accomplishments as a business leader and philanthropist, noting his leadership of Kushner Companies and his previous appointments, including as a Commissioner and Chairman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Trump emphasized Kushner's potential as a strong advocate for US interests abroad, particularly in strengthening ties with France.

However, Kushner's past legal troubles were notable; he served time in prison for financial crimes before being pardoned by Trump in 2020. Despite this history, Trump expressed confidence in Kushner's ability to represent the country effectively.

