Left Menu

Trump Nominates Charles Kushner as US Ambassador to France

US President-elect Donald Trump nominated Charles Kushner as the US Ambassador to France. Kushner is a New York real estate mogul and the father of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law. Despite his legal issues, Trump praised him for his business acumen and philanthropic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2024 03:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 03:43 IST
Trump Nominates Charles Kushner as US Ambassador to France
  • Country:
  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Charles Kushner as the United States Ambassador to France. Kushner, a prominent New York real estate developer, is the father of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, who played a significant role in the previous administration.

In his announcement, Trump highlighted Kushner's accomplishments as a business leader and philanthropist, noting his leadership of Kushner Companies and his previous appointments, including as a Commissioner and Chairman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Trump emphasized Kushner's potential as a strong advocate for US interests abroad, particularly in strengthening ties with France.

However, Kushner's past legal troubles were notable; he served time in prison for financial crimes before being pardoned by Trump in 2020. Despite this history, Trump expressed confidence in Kushner's ability to represent the country effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024