Political Tug-of-War: Assam and Jharkhand's Diplomatic Visits
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma plans to send two delegations to Jharkhand in response to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's decision to send an all-party team to Assam. The visits revolve around studying the situation of tea tribes and have political undercurrents related to state relations and tribal issues.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pledged to dispatch two delegations to Jharkhand. This comes on the heels of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's move to send an all-party team to Assam to study the plight of tea tribes in the northeastern state.
The details of Sarma's focus areas remain undisclosed. However, he mentioned their cabinet would decide on significant concerns to address during their December 5 meeting. This exchange of visits highlights ongoing political tensions between Assam and Jharkhand over tribal community issues.
The backdrop to this is the JMM-led coalition's recent electoral victory in Jharkhand and its efforts to highlight the marginalization of tea tribes in Assam, pushing for their recognition as Scheduled Tribes, a narrative that has resonated politically across state lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
