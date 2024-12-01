Romania at a Crossroad: Turmoil Amidst Unexpected Far-right Surge

In an unexpected political twist, Calin Georgescu, a far-right populist candidate, won the first round of Romania's presidential race, throwing the nation into political turmoil. Protests have erupted across the country, calling for the protection of democratic values.

Georgescu, known for his pro-Russia stance, gained popularity on TikTok, which some critics argue was artificially boosted. The subsequent influence has sparked concerns about potential foreign interference, leading to a controversial demand for a recount of the votes.

As political tensions grow, the future of Romania's stability as a democratic ally in the European Union comes into question. Sunday's parliamentary elections are critical, with the potential to shift the balance of power significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)