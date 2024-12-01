Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Law and Order Amid Election Heat
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, criticized the BJP-led central government for inaction on law and order issues after a recent attack on him. He accused the Union Home Minister of prioritizing political vendetta over crime prevention in Delhi, as the city faces rising criminal activities.
Amid rising political tensions, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of neglecting Delhi's law and order situation. Kejriwal, facing a third attack in over a month, alleged that the government focuses more on political vendettas than crime prevention.
In a recent press conference, Kejriwal claimed that his padayatra in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar was met with hostility in the form of a liquid attack. While there were no injuries, Kejriwal warned that the incident highlights a troubling disregard for safety, accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of arresting whistleblowers instead of criminals.
As the Delhi assembly elections approach, political friction between AAP and BJP intensifies. Kejriwal's accusations come as AAP seeks a third consecutive term, while the BJP aims to break its extended period out of power in the capital. The political climate is expected to heat further as February elections draw closer.
