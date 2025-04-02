High Drama Unfolds in Delhi Assembly as AAP Demands Minister's Resignation

The Delhi Assembly descended into chaos on the concluding day of its first Budget Session as AAP MLAs staged a vehement protest demanding the resignation of Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra. The tension escalated after a court's directive for an FIR against Mishra concerning his alleged involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Carrying placards, AAP legislators marched to the well of the House, leading Speaker Vijender Gupta to suspend seven members, including Kuldeep Kumar and Sanjeev Jha. Opposition leader Atishi accused the BJP of protecting Mishra, questioning why he wasn't in jail like other accused.

Speaker Gupta mandated that suspended MLAs leave the Assembly premises, due to disputes over their presence in certain areas. This protest correlates with a court ruling that found a basis for Mishra's investigation, stemming from allegations by resident Mohammad Ilyas. However, police oppose this, claiming Mishra had no riot involvement.

