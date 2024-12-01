Ghana Faces Possible Government Shutdown Amid Budget Stalemate

Ghana's parliament faces an unprecedented crisis as a provisional budget is unlikely to be approved before the December 7 elections. This could lead to the country's first government shutdown in over 30 years and impact its financial stability.

The nation's political deadlock arises at a time of presidential transition as President Nana Akufo-Addo's term ends in January. Failure to pass the budget would force significant government spending cuts, warns former finance minister Seth Terkper.

With the Supreme Court ruling against Speaker Alban Bagbin's declaration of parliamentary majority, the parliament remains on indefinite break. Finance Ministry's silence and looming deadlines exacerbate the uncertainty, stirring hope among labor unions for a resolution to prevent salary disruptions.

