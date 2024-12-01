Ghana Faces Possible Government Shutdown Amid Budget Stalemate
Ghana's parliament is unlikely to pass a provisional budget before the December 7 elections, risking a government shutdown early next year. A political impasse has led to parliamentary inactivity, with experts warning of lean government spending or cutbacks unless a budget is approved soon, a first in decades.
Ghana's parliament faces an unprecedented crisis as a provisional budget is unlikely to be approved before the December 7 elections. This could lead to the country's first government shutdown in over 30 years and impact its financial stability.
The nation's political deadlock arises at a time of presidential transition as President Nana Akufo-Addo's term ends in January. Failure to pass the budget would force significant government spending cuts, warns former finance minister Seth Terkper.
With the Supreme Court ruling against Speaker Alban Bagbin's declaration of parliamentary majority, the parliament remains on indefinite break. Finance Ministry's silence and looming deadlines exacerbate the uncertainty, stirring hope among labor unions for a resolution to prevent salary disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Century Steel Mill Threatens Shutdown Amid Mounting Challenges
Netflix Knocked Out: Streaming Shutdown During Tyson-Paul Showdown
Rexas Finance Passes Crucial Security Audit, Paving the Way for Trust in RWA Tokenization
Global Calls for Climate Finance Surge Ahead of G20 Summit
Global Activists Demand Urgency in Slow Climate Finance Talks