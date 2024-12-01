Left Menu

Ghana Faces Possible Government Shutdown Amid Budget Stalemate

Ghana's parliament is unlikely to pass a provisional budget before the December 7 elections, risking a government shutdown early next year. A political impasse has led to parliamentary inactivity, with experts warning of lean government spending or cutbacks unless a budget is approved soon, a first in decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ghana's parliament faces an unprecedented crisis as a provisional budget is unlikely to be approved before the December 7 elections. This could lead to the country's first government shutdown in over 30 years and impact its financial stability.

The nation's political deadlock arises at a time of presidential transition as President Nana Akufo-Addo's term ends in January. Failure to pass the budget would force significant government spending cuts, warns former finance minister Seth Terkper.

With the Supreme Court ruling against Speaker Alban Bagbin's declaration of parliamentary majority, the parliament remains on indefinite break. Finance Ministry's silence and looming deadlines exacerbate the uncertainty, stirring hope among labor unions for a resolution to prevent salary disruptions.

