Left Menu

Iceland's Social Democrats Rise in Snap Election

In Iceland's snap election, the Social Democratic Alliance emerged as the largest party, winning 15 seats with 20.8% of the vote. Led by Kristrun Frostadottir, the party promises to address economic challenges. The ruling coalition was unseated amid public discontent over various social and economic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:22 IST
Iceland's Social Democrats Rise in Snap Election

Iceland's center-left Social Democratic Alliance emerged as the largest party following a snap election, unseating the ruling coalition of the past seven years, according to final results released on Sunday.

Led by Kristrun Frostadottir, who became party chief two years ago, the Social Democrats secured 15 seats out of the 63 in parliament, capturing 20.8% of the votes, as reported by state broadcaster RUV. Frostadottir, 36, has advocated for the Nordic welfare model and pledged to address the cost-of-living crisis driven by soaring inflation and lending rates.

The Independence Party, headed by Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, came second with 19.4% of the vote, while the Liberal Reform Party ranked third with 15.8%. The Left-Green Movement, formerly led by Katrin Jakobsdottir before her resignation as prime minister in April to pursue a presidential bid, failed to secure any seats. The snap election followed escalating coalition tensions and public dissatisfaction over migration, energy, and housing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024