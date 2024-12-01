Iceland's Social Democrats Rise in Snap Election
In Iceland's snap election, the Social Democratic Alliance emerged as the largest party, winning 15 seats with 20.8% of the vote. Led by Kristrun Frostadottir, the party promises to address economic challenges. The ruling coalition was unseated amid public discontent over various social and economic issues.
Iceland's center-left Social Democratic Alliance emerged as the largest party following a snap election, unseating the ruling coalition of the past seven years, according to final results released on Sunday.
Led by Kristrun Frostadottir, who became party chief two years ago, the Social Democrats secured 15 seats out of the 63 in parliament, capturing 20.8% of the votes, as reported by state broadcaster RUV. Frostadottir, 36, has advocated for the Nordic welfare model and pledged to address the cost-of-living crisis driven by soaring inflation and lending rates.
The Independence Party, headed by Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, came second with 19.4% of the vote, while the Liberal Reform Party ranked third with 15.8%. The Left-Green Movement, formerly led by Katrin Jakobsdottir before her resignation as prime minister in April to pursue a presidential bid, failed to secure any seats. The snap election followed escalating coalition tensions and public dissatisfaction over migration, energy, and housing issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Central Europe Watches Trump: Fears, Hopes, and Geopolitical Shifts
Gold Prices Tumble: Market Adjusts Amidst Strong Dollar and Inflation Concerns
Political Battlefield: Inflation and Welfare Promises in Maharashtra
PM Modi does not work for poor; inflation on rise, prices of essential commodities skyrocketing, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Sandeep Varier Joins Congress: A Political Shift in Kerala