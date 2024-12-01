Iceland's Social Democrats Rise in Snap Election

Iceland's center-left Social Democratic Alliance emerged as the largest party following a snap election, unseating the ruling coalition of the past seven years, according to final results released on Sunday.

Led by Kristrun Frostadottir, who became party chief two years ago, the Social Democrats secured 15 seats out of the 63 in parliament, capturing 20.8% of the votes, as reported by state broadcaster RUV. Frostadottir, 36, has advocated for the Nordic welfare model and pledged to address the cost-of-living crisis driven by soaring inflation and lending rates.

The Independence Party, headed by Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, came second with 19.4% of the vote, while the Liberal Reform Party ranked third with 15.8%. The Left-Green Movement, formerly led by Katrin Jakobsdottir before her resignation as prime minister in April to pursue a presidential bid, failed to secure any seats. The snap election followed escalating coalition tensions and public dissatisfaction over migration, energy, and housing issues.

