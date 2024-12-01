Empowering Haryana: A Promise of True Social Justice

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has declared that the empowerment of the poor and underprivileged is central to achieving true social justice. In his address on Sunday, he emphasized that the government remains committed to uplifting marginalized communities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saini highlighted various initiatives, such as scholarships for students from the Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes, a drone pilot training scheme for women, and a target to make five lakh women earn over ₹1 lakh annually. He also criticized the Congress for regional bias and favoritism during its tenure.

With Haryana's BJP government forming for a third consecutive term, Saini underscored the public's trust in their policies. He addressed opposition claims concerning election integrity, dismissing them as misunderstandings of the BJP's governance success. Notable contributions by the Saini community across sectors such as agriculture and health were praised.

(With inputs from agencies.)