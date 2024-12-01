Tensions Rise within Karnataka BJP Amid 'Anti-Waqf March'

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a BJP MLA from Karnataka, has put his month-long 'anti-Waqf march' on hold and flown to New Delhi, sparking controversy within the party. The march, which aims to shield farmers and Hindus from eviction, faced backlash from the Karnataka BJP leadership.

Yatnal, an outspoken critic of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra, is viewed as challenging their influence within the party. His journey to Delhi is linked to a Supreme Court case concerning his sugar factory, and he is anticipated to meet BJP's central command.

Party insiders suggest Yatnal's defiant stance has prompted a summon by the central leadership. The situation highlights ongoing party tensions, with Yatnal emphasizing the march isn't against individuals but rather focused on broader communal and agricultural issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)