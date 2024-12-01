Promises Unkept: The Telangana Congress Anniversary Controversy

In a pointed critique, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has accused the Telangana Congress government of betraying public trust with unfulfilled promises. Reddy, who is also the state's BJP president, questioned the rationale behind the Congress's week-long first-anniversary celebrations.

Reddy emphasized the Congress's failure to deliver on its electoral vows, criticizing their inability to implement key initiatives, such as the Rythu Bharosa scheme and farm loan waivers. He highlighted the public's unmet expectations and the lack of perceived change after 10 years of the previous administration's rule.

The BJP leader further alleged that socio-economic promises, including job creation and financial support for women, have been neglected. As Congress continues its celebratory events, Reddy's critique underscores a significant rift in state politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)