Kharge Calls for Unity Amidst Polarizing Surveys

In a fervent address at Ramlila Maidan, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP leadership of fostering societal divisions through mosque surveys across the nation. He asserted that such actions undermine RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's call for religious harmony.

Kharge highlighted a recent incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, where a temple's existence is being investigated beneath a mosque. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering insecurity and questioned whether BJP intended to target historic Muslim-built structures like the Red Fort and Taj Mahal.

He rallied Dalits, minorities, and OBCs to unite in safeguarding democratic principles. Emphasizing the need for electoral fairness, Kharge condemned BJP's alleged electoral malpractices and called for a caste census to ensure equitable representation.

