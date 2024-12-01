Left Menu

Mahayuti's Turbulent Path to Government Formation in Maharashtra

Amid tensions and internal conflicts, the Mahayuti alliance struggles with government formation in Maharashtra after a decisive assembly poll victory. Key players include BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. Disputes over seat allocations and ministerial roles reflect deeper challenges within the coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:46 IST
Discord has surfaced within the Mahayuti alliance, as it grapples with the complexities of government formation following a sweeping win in Maharashtra's assembly polls. Comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, Mahayuti secured 230 of 288 seats. Yet, internal conflicts over seat distribution and ministerial positions threaten stability.

Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil claims Shiv Sena could have secured 90-100 seats if not for NCP's Ajit Pawar, reflecting intra-coalition disagreements. Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde-led government last year, complicating dynamics further. His participation remains a contentious topic within the allies.

The debate intensifies as Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad narrowly wins his seat amidst criticism of BJP counterparts. Former Union minister Raosaheb Danve asserts a bigger sweep was possible if an undivided Shiv Sena contested alongside BJP. The state awaits the new government's structure, with speculation swelling over key roles and distribution of departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

