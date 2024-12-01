Left Menu

Mysterious Voter Turnout Surge in Maharashtra Elections Sparks Controversy

CPI-M MP John Brittas has highlighted alleged discrepancies in voter turnout for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, urging the Election Commission for transparency. Concerns have emerged about post-poll turnout surges, potentially affecting election outcomes. Experts and Congress leaders seek clarity to maintain trust in the electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:20 IST
CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has raised concerns over alleged mismatches in voter turnout figures in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) for further clarification. In a letter, Brittas emphasized public worries about supposed anomalies post-elections and the potential impact on the outcomes.

While the Election Commission has denied any discrepancies, stating that all data is verifiable, Brittas cites what he perceives as an unusual surge in voter turnout from 58.22% to 66.05% between the close of voting and the counting stage. Observers noted a lack of similar patterns in other states, casting doubt on the logistical feasibility of the increase.

In light of these concerns, Brittas proposes an expert committee be established to review voting data and procedures, ensuring transparency and credibility. Further scrutiny is urged by Congress leaders, who have flagged arbitrary voter list changes and a mysterious post-poll turnout rise, calling into question the fairness and integrity of the electoral system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

