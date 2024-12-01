Left Menu

Standoff in French Government: Barnier Faces Budget Crisis

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is under pressure to make budget concessions to avoid a no-confidence motion. National Rally lawmaker Marine Le Pen demands budget changes, including pension adjustments and scrapping tax increases. Failure to negotiate could lead to government collapse and political crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:24 IST
Standoff in French Government: Barnier Faces Budget Crisis
Michel Barnier

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier finds himself at the brink of a political crisis, with potential budgetary concessions looming to evade a no-confidence motion that could dismantle his administration. National Rally leader Marine Le Pen has set a Monday deadline for Barnier to meet the National Rally's budget demands.

Le Pen insists the government avoid raising taxes on gas and curbing medication reimbursements while adjusting pensions to inflation. The standoff intensified as Barnier's government clings to securing support from the National Rally to avert a government collapse and maintain budget stability.

Looming uncertainties have unsettled France's debt and stocks, with Standard & Poor's maintaining the country's AA- rating but questioning its fiscal targets. Finance Minister Antoine Armand warns that should the budget crisis escalate, emergency laws may be enforced, impacting millions of French citizens financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024