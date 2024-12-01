Left Menu

Kejriwal Challenges Centre Over Delhi's Law and Order

Following an alleged attack, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led Centre for worsening law and order in Delhi. He urged citizens to demand safety and accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as Delhi Police falls under his purview. Kejriwal seeks a secure Delhi amid election tensions.

Updated: 01-12-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 21:59 IST
A day after an alleged attack during a campaign rally, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has criticized the BJP-led Centre for the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. He urged citizens to unite in demanding safety and accountability from the authorities, highlighting an urgent need for change.

During a campaign meeting in Kalkaji, Kejriwal emphasized the alleged incompetence of the BJP in ensuring safety for the capital's residents. He called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take decisive action to protect the citizens, asserting the necessity of peace and security over political agendas.

Citing incidents involving extortion demands on local shopkeepers, Kejriwal painted a troubling picture of security in Delhi. He advocated for collective action and public demand for accountability as the assembly elections approach, claiming the BJP had failed to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

