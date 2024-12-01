Devendra Fadnavis Set to Be Maharashtra's New Chief Minister Amidst Mahayuti Dynamics
Devendra Fadnavis is poised to become Maharashtra's new chief minister as the BJP leads the Mahayuti coalition. While allies like Shiv Sena and NCP have expressed ambitions, Fadnavis' candidacy remains strong. Despite some internal disagreements, Fadnavis is expected to take office by the end of the week.
Devendra Fadnavis has been finalized as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, according to a senior BJP leader. The election of the new legislature party leader will occur on December 2 or 3, following the BJP's significant win in state elections.
Outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed support for Fadnavis' candidacy, while the Mahayuti coalition comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP negotiates ministerial roles. Talks are also ongoing about a potential deputy CM position for Shinde's son.
The oath-taking ceremony is slated for December 5, but internal tensions persist as allies express varied expectations. Despite this, leadership discussions continue in preparation for forming a new government in Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
