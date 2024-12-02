Massad Boulos: Trump's Newest Advisor and the Arab-American Connection
Donald Trump has appointed Massad Boulos, father-in-law of his daughter Tiffany, as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Boulos played a key role in engaging the Arab-American community in Michigan. He is known for promoting Republican values and building coalitions with Arab Americans.
Boulos played a pivotal role in Trump's campaign by mobilizing Arab American voters in Michigan, organizing numerous meetings in regions with significant Arab-American populations disenchanted by Democratic support for Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon.
Boulos has deep-rooted political ties in Lebanon and has previously sought public office there. His involvement signals a continuity in Trump's approach to Middle Eastern policy, focusing on creating new alliances with the Arab-American community.
