Massad Boulos: Trump's Newest Advisor and the Arab-American Connection

Donald Trump has appointed Massad Boulos, father-in-law of his daughter Tiffany, as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Boulos played a key role in engaging the Arab-American community in Michigan. He is known for promoting Republican values and building coalitions with Arab Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 02-12-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 00:26 IST
President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Massad Boulos, a Lebanese American businessman and father-in-law to Trump's daughter Tiffany, as a senior adviser for Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

Boulos played a pivotal role in Trump's campaign by mobilizing Arab American voters in Michigan, organizing numerous meetings in regions with significant Arab-American populations disenchanted by Democratic support for Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Boulos has deep-rooted political ties in Lebanon and has previously sought public office there. His involvement signals a continuity in Trump's approach to Middle Eastern policy, focusing on creating new alliances with the Arab-American community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

