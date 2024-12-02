Massad Boulos: Trump's Newest Advisor and the Arab-American Connection

President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Massad Boulos, a Lebanese American businessman and father-in-law to Trump's daughter Tiffany, as a senior adviser for Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

Boulos played a pivotal role in Trump's campaign by mobilizing Arab American voters in Michigan, organizing numerous meetings in regions with significant Arab-American populations disenchanted by Democratic support for Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Boulos has deep-rooted political ties in Lebanon and has previously sought public office there. His involvement signals a continuity in Trump's approach to Middle Eastern policy, focusing on creating new alliances with the Arab-American community.

