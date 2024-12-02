Left Menu

Escalation in Syria: Aleppo Under Siege Amidst Middle Eastern Tensions

Syrian forces launch reinforcements to counter insurgents who seized Aleppo, with Iran pledging support. Fierce battles erupted as insurgents made advances in Idlib and Hama. The conflict risks regional instability, drawing in Russia and Turkey. Arab leaders voice solidarity with Assad amid a dire humanitarian crisis as civilians flee besieged areas.

Beirut | Updated: 02-12-2024 00:49 IST
In a significant escalation, Syrian forces dispatched reinforcements Sunday to regain control of Aleppo from insurgents, amid Iran's pledge of support for Damascus. The assault marks a troubling resurgence of conflict in Syria's northwest, amplifying regional tensions at a delicate time.

Iran, a steadfast ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, reaffirmed its commitment to assist in countering the insurgent offensive spearheaded by the jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The attack, beginning Wednesday, saw insurgents make substantial headway in Aleppo and its environs, leading to fears of a broader Middle Eastern conflict.

The offensive has profound implications, with potential involvement from major regional players like Russia and Turkey, each vying to protect their vested interests in Syria. Meanwhile, humanitarian distress grows as government airstrikes and battles intensify, exacerbating the plight of civilians and prompting calls for renewed diplomatic efforts.

